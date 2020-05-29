What to expect the next time you go to the salon

Changes include wearing PPE, health questions, and certain services not being available.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Your next trip to the salon will be different from your last.

On Friday, 2 On Your Side's Kelly Dudzik spoke with a stylist who works in Kenmore about how things will change at the salon when it reopens.

"The biggest thing is going to be the masks and the face shields, and the, I guess, distance between clients. We have a really personalized service, we have something where people walk in, you greet them with a smile, usually a hug, and now all of that is kind of taken away," says Guizzotti.

Guizzotti is a master stylist at Salon 716 NY in Kenmore. She's been a stylist for 12 years, and she's ready to get back to work.

"What are all the steps you're going to have to take before you can see a client?" asked Dudzik.

"So, as far as we know now, we are going to be required, while we're working on them, to be wearing a mask. It's still not clear whether it's going to be an N-95, or if we can wear cloth face coverings, but we will have to wear face shields, as well. So, I assume a lot of us will have our hair pulled back to make it a little easier. Just for us to function like this. I think it's going to be really hot. I think it's going to be kind of awkward to figure out not getting color on clients, you know, combing their hair and things without catching on those masks and stuff," says Guizzotti.

All employees at salons will undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing every 14 days during Phase 2, as well.

"How will it change for a client who comes in to get their hair done?" asked Dudzik.

"So, when they come in, our salon has just kind of decided as a group, and a whole that we are going to require people to wear face masks. And, we definitely want to be able to ask the questions about if they've been exposed and things like that. We're hoping clients will be willing to share that information with us if they've been exposed at all and will be honest with us so that we can provide a safe service for them and for us. So, you know, as far as my clients, I'm always really sure that my clients are going to be as honest as possible when it comes to what they've been exposed to," says Guizzotti.

While salons will reopen in Phase 2, there are a lot of services that won't be allowed because you can't get them if you're wearing a mask.

"Beard trims, facial waxing, sugaring, threading, anything facials, skincare or you know, our aesthetician is going to stay out of work until she is released into whatever phase that we're assuming and hoping it's Phase 3. But again, it's never really clear until a couple of days before, so we're really hoping we can offer those services soon. But yet, it's going to be pretty basic. Just hair cutting, coloring, and styling the hair and that's kind of it," says Guizzotti.