Changes coming to Buffalo's waterfront in light of COVID-19

There will still be much to see and do, but some popular events and attractions will not be taking place this summer.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Summer is just around the corner, but the warm weather is already here and that means people who have been cooped up in their homes for weeks will be anxious to visit Buffalo's waterfront.

The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation (ECHDC) and Be Our Guest want everyone to know the popular destinations, both Canalside and the Outer Harbor, are open but with changes in place in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

New signs have been put in place to remind visitors how to safely and responsibly enjoy the outdoors, including wearing a mask and observing safe social distancing.

Common areas and restrooms will be cleaned on an ongoing basis at both locations. Restrooms at Canalside, however, will be temporarily limited to one person at a time. Hand washing and sanitation stations will also be available.

Visitors are encouraged to gather in small groups, stay home if they feel sick and move on to a different location if one area appears to be getting crowded.

Most of the outdoor seating has been removed and what remains has been spaced more than six feet apart. The beach at Canalside is closed, but the transient docks are open.

If you're looking to grab a bite or a beverage, Clinton's Dish at Canalside and the beer garden at Wilkeson Point will be open for takeout and various food trucks will make the occasional visit.

Activities such as fitness classes and children's programmings will move online to allow for safe participation. Activities that allow for social distancing, such as the Farmers Market at Canalside and the Drive-In movie series at the Outer Harbor, will still take place.

A list of what's on and what's not will updated throughout the season and can be found here.

“Be Our Guest is hopeful there may be opportunities for future events and festivals to be programmed towards the end of summer into early fall, but in the meantime we will continue to offer safe and socially distant programming for our communities to enjoy at both Canalside and Outer Harbor this summer season,” said Kevin Parkinson, VP of Be Our Guest, Ltd. “Getting outdoors to walk, jog, hike, or ride a bicycle on a waterfront site is a healthy way to stay active, spend time with immediate household family members, and reduce stress and anxiety when practicing social distancing.”

Kayak and water bike rentals will still be available at Canalside. Kayak and SUP rentals will be available soon at Wilkeson Point. Bike rentals, boat tours and cruises remain shut down pending updated guidance from the state and CDC. The Queen City Bike Ferry, however, will be closed for the season