BUFFALO, N.Y. — On a normal Easter, churches in Buffalo area would be packed and families would be likely be getting together but due to the coronavirus.

This year will be different.

"What's in my heart is to reach out to everyone and say, 'You know what, we're gonna be OK, and God loves you,' " said Edward Scharfenberger, Bishop of Albany, who's serving as the Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Buffalo.

Through a video chat with 2 On Your Side, Bishop Scharfenberger explained he's encouraging people to stay home for the holiday, even though he knows it will be difficult.

"We have to be realistic about the virus that we've been dealing with. Even though we're hearing messages that it may have peaked, we don't want to put the cart before the horse," Scharfenberger said.

In a daily briefing, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz stressed the importance of maintaining social distancing through the holiday.

"If we see what appears to be an attempt by a church to do a Mass of some type in our parks, we are going to have to break it up. It's just better to do the online ones even if it's not what we prefer but it's the safest way," Poloncarz said.

Poloncarz was also asked about drive-in services and explained he didn't think they were a good idea. "We are not recommending drive-in masses of any type," he said.

Darius Pridgen, the pastor at True Bethel Baptist Church, did not respond directly to the county executive's comments, but he did explain the reasoning for the service.

Pridgen explained they're first and foremost encouraging people to listen from home, but for those who had planned on going out on Easter, either way, he said this is a safer option.

"We thought that was more safe than sending, allowing people, or encouraging them to go to some of these underground situations that might not be as sanitary or safe," Pridgen said.

He added, "They will be able to actually listen to the service through our close-circuit radio system that they will be able to tune in, sit right there in their car for an abbreviated service and go home."

Even though people won't necessarily be getting together for the holiday, Bishop Scharfenberger said it's important we think of those who may already feel isolated during this time.

"So what I am encouraging, and I've tried to do this myself, for everyone is to reach out in some way," the bishop said. "Obviously we can't physically move much, but make that phone call, do that text, do that email, reach out to those who may not have those connections, who you're concerned about."

Bishop Scharfenberger added that several parishes are streaming their masses Sunday so even though people aren't physically at church, they can still take part in hearing the messages.

