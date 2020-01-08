CDC: self-isolate while waiting for your COVID-19 test results

Test results can take anywhere from a few days to more than two weeks in some cases to come back.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending people self-isolate while waiting for COVID-19 test results to come back.

The agency believes this could dramatically slow the spread of the virus.

In fact, the CDC data is so compelling that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will now reimburse doctors who encourage people to self-isolate.

Test results can take anywhere from a few days to more than two weeks in some cases to come back.

During that time, an infected person can spread the virus to others, even if they are not showing any symptoms.