Cazenovia Park splash pad reopens

This is the fourth splash pad to open in recent weeks.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The splash pad at Cazenovia Park has reopened as a way for families to stay cool during the hot and humid weather Buffalo will experience this week.

On Monday, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced that the Cazenovia Park splash pad was open. It's the fourth splash pad to open recently, joining the ones at MLK Park, Centennial Park and Roosevelt Park.

“After careful planning to incorporate social distancing at the Cazenovia Park splash pad, we are happy to be able to offer another water feature for our residents. With this week’s unusually hot and humid weather conditions, this will be a welcome addition for families in South Buffalo,” Mayor Brown said, “We will continue to evaluate the seven splash pads that remain closed to determine if there are ways to open additional sites, while adhering to social distancing guidelines.”

Parks staff will be carefully monitoring the four locations to prevent overcrowding to help slow the spread of coronavirus.