CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. — Cattaraugus County announced its first two cases of coronavirus on Friday and Saturday. It added three more positive cases on Sunday.

According to the county's COVID-19 case tracking map, three of the cases exist in the northwest quarter of the county, one exists in the southwest, and one exists in the southeast.

No positive cases are known in the northeastern quarter of the county.

As of Sunday at 4:45 p.m., there are 13 people under precautionary quarantine and 35 people under mandatory quarantine, according to the map.

The county has administered a total of 155 tests, and 140 have come back negative.

RELATED: Strong storms move through WNY on Sunday; wind advisory remains in place

RELATED: 38 positive COVID-19 cases in Niagara County

RELATED: Cattaraugus County confirms 2nd case of coronavirus