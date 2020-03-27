BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cattaraugus County has confirmed it's first case of COVID-19, according to the interactive map set up by the County Health Department.

There's currently no information known about the person who tested positive for COVID-19.

The county has conducted 126 tests as of noon Friday, with 108 of them coming back negative. The county is still awaiting the results of 18 tests.

There are 13 people in precautionary quarantine and 58 people in mandatory quarantine within the county, according to the Health Department.

