Catholic Health will allow visitors for outpatient surgery patients starting Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Catholic Health is revising it's visitation policy for those having same-day or outpatient surgery.

Starting Wednesday, those patients will be able to be accompanied by one support person when they arrive at the hospital, during the registration and discharge process.

That support person must wear a mask at all times, undergo health and temperature screenings and maintain social distancing. They will not be allowed to remain in the hospital during the procedure; but will be given a one-day surgical visitor pass and notified when they can rejoin the patient at the time of discharge. At the discretion of medical personnel, patients with special needs may be permitted to have a support person with them at other times before and after surgery.

You will not be allowed to accompany a patient if you have an active COVID-19 infection, are under investigation for the virus, have been in contact with a person actively infected with COVID-19 within 10 days, are currently exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, or are otherwise under quarantine for any reason related to health department guidelines.

The change applies to Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, Mount St. Mary’s Hospital, and Sisters of Charity Hospital, Main St. Campus only.