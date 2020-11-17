Catholic Health to close Emergency Department at Sister's Hospital, St. Joseph's campus

Catholic Health says they need to accommodate the rapidly growing COVID-19 patient census and have adequate staffing.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Catholic Health announced Tuesday they will close the Emergency Department at the Sisters of Charity Hospital, St. Joseph's Campus beginning Thursday until further notice.

The company says they need to accommodate the rapidly growing COVID-19 patient census and have adequate staffing.

Emergency services at Sisters Hospital’s Main St. Campus on Main Street in Buffalo are not affected by this closure.

Catholic Health says all of their hospitals are currently caring for COVID-19 patients using a hybrid model to maintain the health of the community and patient care.

“We gained tremendous knowledge from our COVID experience at St. Joseph Campus and are using that knowledge to create a hybrid model to care for COVID patients throughout our system,” said Marty Boryszak, Senior Vice President of Acute Care Service for Catholic Health. “Although St. Joseph Campus will continue to care for more than half of the COVID patients in Catholic Health, we are increasing bed capacity at all our hospitals to manage this growing surge.”

Outpatient and elective procedures will continue at St. Joseph Campus and throughout Catholic Health at this time. However, they are monitoring bed capacity and case surges across the region and will respond to any changes.

“The safety of our associates and patients is our top priority,” Boryszak added. “We will continue to monitor and manage this crisis to ensure our hospitals are staffed and equipped to provide the highest quality care, but we ask all Western New Yorkers to also step up and help protect our community by wearing masks, washing their hands, practicing social distancing and limiting gatherings.”

Western New York region, it was another day where the region had the highest COVID-19 positive rate in the entire state. Daily COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased dramatically over the past couple weeks in WNY.