BUFFALO, N.Y. — Hospital leaders are sounding the alarm to encourage expectant moms to head to the hospital, stressing that even during the Covid-19 pandemic, a hospital is still the safest place to have a baby.

To make it even safer, Catholic Health on Tuesday said it is introducing a universal Covid-19 testing procedure for all moms. That includes advanced testing for those with prescheduled inductions and Cesarean-sections; and rapid testing for moms arriving already in labor.

That will ensure both moms, babies and staff can take every possible precaution to keep everyone safe throughout the process. For more information on this story, please visit the Buffalo Business First website.