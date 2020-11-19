Catholic Health temporarily suspends in-patient elective surgeries

The move affects only procedures scheduled between Saturday, November 21 through Saturday, December 5.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The growing number of COVID-19 cases, and resulting need for hospital beds, has led Catholic Health to temporarily suspend in-patient elective surgeries.

The decision affects procedures scheduled between Saturday, November 21 through Saturday, December 5. These procedures are scheduled in advance, require an overnight stay and not considered a medical emergency. Outpatient elective surgeries will go on as planned at the discretion of the surgeon.

"We must proactively ensure we have flexibility in our bed capacity to care for the growing number of COVID patients we are seeing in our hospitals," said Mark Sullivan President and CEO of Catholic Health. "Making these necessary adjustments is the best way to manage what's here and now and prepare for what's projected to come."