BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, Catholic Health announced they've received 960 COVID-19 rapid tests last week, resulting in more people tested in Western New York, with a faster turnaround time.

Because of the 960 rapid tests Catholic Health received last week, 66 confirmed cases of coronavirus were found at Father Baker Manor in Orchard Park.

Though 66 people at Father Baker Manor, 41 residents and 25 associates, tested positive, most said they felt fine, according to Catholic Health. 284 people at the facility tested negative for COVID-19.

Catholic Health has created an isolation unit for all the people who have tested positive. Within that unit, only 12 are displaying symptoms of the virus. They also announced a COVID-19 only facility will open in a few weeks.

Officials from the healthcare providers also said they didn't have any ventilators taken away from their facilities due to Governor Cuomo's recent executive order. Catholic Health said they expect to be using all ventilators within the next few days to respond to COVID-19.

