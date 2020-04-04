ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A number of patients and residents at Father Baker Manor, a rehabilitation and long-term care facility in Orchard Park, have tested positive for COVID-19, Catholic Health said on Saturday.

Through a statement, Catholic Health said, "All staff and long-term care residents throughout the facility are being tested. Families of the long term care residents in the facility have been contacted."

Catholic Health said the administration at Father Baker Manor has "taken swift action to stop the spread of the virus. We have been in close contact with local and state health department officials who support our mitigation plans."

The people there are following all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, according to the statement.

Some of the protocols include restricting visitors, screening all staff daily, eliminating group activities and rehabilitation services, and monitoring patients and residents until further notice.

2 On Your Side has responded to Catholic Health, asking for more information about the situation, including the number of people who have tested positive. We will share more information as soon as we get it.

RELATED: Palm Sunday will go on without palm branches in Western New York

RELATED: City of Buffalo announces Good Neighbor Network

RELATED: Positive cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in NYS; Chinese government, Oregon donate ventilators