BUFFALO, N.Y. — Yet another Western New York health-care group is announcing planned changes to keep patients safe.

Catholic Health says its now using enhanced visitor screenings at Mercy Hospital in Buffalo, Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Mount St. Mary's Hospital, Sisters of Charity Hospital and its St. Joseph campus.

Only two visitors will be allowed per patient at a time, and they will be screened on their way in.

Visitation hours are also limited from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

RELATED: Buffalo-area schools take precautions amid coronavirus concerns

RELATED: Have questions about coronavirus? We went to doctors for answers

RELATED: Buffalo and Western New York list of postponements, cancellations