BUFFALO, N.Y. — Catholic Health announced Monday that it is taking extra precautions to protect the health and safety of its patients, visitors and staff to stop the spread of coronavirus here in Western New York.

Beginning Wednesday, Catholic Health is cancelling all elective surgeries, unless they are deemed medically urgent by a patient's medical provider.

In addition, all hospital visitation is being suspended.

Exceptions will be made for patients receiving end of life care or those who have had a change in their health status. Exceptions will also be made for fathers, spouses and life partners of maternity patients.

Catholic Health says one visitor will be allowed per patient, and all visitors will have to submit to a verbal health screening and temperature scan.

All associates through Catholic Health will also have to submit to a verbal health screening and temperature scan before entering a Catholic Health building. Associates may also be asked to work from home.

