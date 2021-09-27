Catholic Health: 100% compliant with NYS healthcare worker vaccine mandate

All staff have taken action to be compliant with the vaccine mandate, including applying for exemption or being put on unpaid leave.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Monday is the deadline for all healthcare workers to be vaccinated for COVID-19 to meet the New York State mandate or face possible job action.

Monday afternoon Catholic Health reported that it is 100% compliant with the mandate. Meaning that staff is either fully vaccinated, has applied for religious or medical exemption, or been placed on a 30-day unpaid leave.

Catholic Health reported that 90% of staff were in compliance as of Sunday afternoon. Health care workers had until 9 p.m. Sunday to file a religious exemption or be vaccinated with a first dose in order to continue to work.