Catholic Center closes, masses cancelled at OLV Basilica after Monsignor tests positive for COVID-19

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The offices of the Buffalo Diocese were closed on Friday and several people are in quarantine after Monsignor David LiPuma tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement on Friday, the diocese says the Monsignor, who leads the clergy at Our Lady of Victory Shrine and Basilica in Lackawanna, tested positive Thursday night. So far, the Monsignor has only mild symptoms.

Msgr. LiPuma attended a diocesan committee meeting at the Catholic Center on Wednesday where social distancing protocols were in place. However, as a precaution, the Center was closed on Friday and three Catholic Center employees and others who attended the meeting were notified, along with the Erie County Health Department.

Those employees, along with other priests who live with Msgr. LiPuma, have been instructed to get tested and to quarantine.

The Catholic Center will be thoroughly cleaned over the weekend in preparation for reopening next week.