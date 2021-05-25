Castellani Art Museum to reopen to the public June 12

After being closed for more than a year due to the pandemic the gallery at Niagara University will be open on weekends.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — After being closed for more that a year due to the pandemic, the Castellani Art Museum at Niagara University will reopen to the public next month.

Featuring new exhibits and a new membership program, patrons can visit on weekends starting Saturday, June 12.

New exhibitions include:

· Salvador Dali’s Les Diners de Gala, an imaginative world of unique culinary treasures. This portfolio of lithographs is Dali’s Surrealist twist on some of his favorite meals, filled with images of bread, outlandish desserts, fish, fruit, lobster, snails, exotic meats, and more.

· Artists View the Falls: 300 Years of Niagara Falls Imagery, featuring works by international, American, and WNY artists dating from 1698 to 2006 that reflect the historical and cultural changes that have taken place at Niagara Falls over the past 300 years.

· Acquisition Highlights 2010-2020: Paintings and Sculpture, which presents a 10-year retrospective of significant donations to the museum’s permanent collection and draws from a diversity of artists who explore a range of issues such as culture, memory, social justice, identity, history, and formal aspects of art making.

· Gather Together: Quilting Niagara, which explores the core concepts that underpin the quilt tradition, featuring traditional and contemporary quilts by local quilters from the Kenan Quilters’ Guild, developed in collaboration with the Kenan Center and the Guild.

· The Buffalo Society of Artists 125th Catalogue Exhibition, a showcase of contemporary mixed media artworks by more than 65 local WNY artists.