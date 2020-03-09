Casinos in NYS allowed to reopen next week with limited capacity

Governor Cuomo announced that casinos will be allowed to reopen starting September 9 with a 25% occupancy limit.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo held a conference call Thursday morning providing an update in the state's battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the call, Governor Cuomo announced that casinos across New York State will be allowed to reopen starting September 9 with a 25% occupancy limit.

"New Yorkers have done an extraordinary job - we flattened the curve in a way that no expert thought was possible," Governor Cuomo said. "We've made the determination that we can safely reopen casinos with enhanced air filtration and strict safety protocols including mandatory masks and social distancing. This is good news and the right next step in our data-driven, phased reopening which is working."

The governor also laid out some of the guidelines and rules that gaming facilities must follow:

Casinos must leave six feet of distance between operating machines.

No table games will be allowed unless and until casinos put in place physical barriers between players and the Gaming Commission approves those barriers.

No beverage or food service will be allowed on the gaming floor.

Masks must be worn at all times.