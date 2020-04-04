CLARENCE, N.Y. — Kelkenberg Farm of Clarence recently opened a drive-through farm for people who wanted to enjoy the outdoors with proper social distancing measures.

Judging by the lines, it's been a success. There was a 90-minute wait for some people to enter the farm, which takes roughly eight minutes to ride through.

"The response to our Drive Through Farm has been completely overwhelming! We wanted to give a little back to our customers, and have just been blown away by how many people are interested," the farm said Thursday morning in a Facebook post.

Kelkenberg Farm was open to visitors from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and will have the same hours on Sunday.

"We require that everyone remains in their car for the entire time, and we will not have restrooms or any facilities open," Kelkenberg Farm said. "With the amount of responses, we fully anticipate you might have to wait in your car for a bit, or drive around the block once or twice. Think of it as an old-fashioned Sunday drive."

