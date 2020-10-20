Car seat checks return with COVID-19 safety in mind

Appointments are not needed, but you will need to abide by the following COVID-19 safety protocols.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is announcing the return of free Car Seat Check Saturdays.

Two events, in Grand Island and Springville, are set to take place in the coming weeks.

All eligible persons in the vehicle must wear a mask;

Driver and passengers must remain in the vehicle until called to the service station;

All attendees will submit to temporal thermometer checks;

Drivers and passengers will exit the vehicle only at the inspection station and practice social distancing guidelines.

Child Passenger Safety technicians will be on hand to answer questions on choosing, correctly installing and using both car and booster seats.

Deputies will also check and install seats in a parent or caregiver's vehicle.

The dates and times are as follows:

October 24

Grand Island

1856 Whitehaven Rd.

9 AM- 12 Noon