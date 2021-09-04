Canisius College to offer COVID-19 vaccine to students

The college says they have 400 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to offer students

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Canisius College announced Friday that it'll be offering the COVID-19 vaccine to students who want it.

The college hasn't said whether or not the vaccine will be required in the fall semester when students return.

400 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine have been made available for students. The college will distribute them over the course of three days beginning Sunday, April 11, and ending Tuesday, April 13.

Canisius says they registered to become a vaccine provider as soon as the state allowed them to, so they could ultimately administer the vaccine to staff and students.