BUFFALO, N.Y. — Canisius College President John J. Hurley emailed students and staff on Friday to inform the college community of several developments, including information of an employee who has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The employee was last on campus on March 23 and is recovering at home in isolation.

The college did not release the identity of the employee but said that those who were in contact with the employee will be notified personally. Canisius is asking all students and staff to self-monitor for symptoms.

Canisius says they have currently less than 20 students still living on campus and is working to get those students home. Starting March 26 and through May 9 the college will allow students to return and pick up their belongings on a “structured schedule.”

Canisius will offer pro-rated refunds or credits to students that had paid for room and board.

“This will add significant financial burden on the college, but this is the right thing to do. We’ll announce the details of this program shortly,” Hurley wrote in the email to students and staff.

The college has also cancelled its Canisius 150: Blue and Gold Gala and its Alumni Reunion Weekend. The college is currently making decisions on what will happen to commencement ceremonies scheduled for May, but says that commencement would only be rescheduled, not canceled completely.

RELATED: 3 people from Buffalo State test positive for coronavirus

RELATED: VERIFY: Yes, a sudden loss of smell or taste might be an indicator of COVID-19

RELATED: Economic effect of coronavirus comes at critical time for the college-bound