Canisius College announces reopening plan for fall semester

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Canisius College announced its plans for bringing students back to campus for in-person instruction for the fall semester, starting August 31.

The schools's Recovery Task Force formulated the plan based on guidance from local, state and federal officials. It said while welcoming students back for in-person instruction, health and safety are a top priority for students and staff.

“A personalized, on-campus experience is the foundation of a Canisius education and one that we have been committed to for 150 years,” said President John J. Hurley. “It is what we do best. This plan allows students to safely enjoy the full Canisius experience.”

Employees returned to campus late last month to start preparing for the fall semester. Canisius has also made the decision to end in-person classes on November 24 when the college breaks for Thanksgiving. Two days of remote- learning and final exams will follow the holiday.

The school will be reducing class sizes, residence hall and dining hall capacity. Roommates will be considered a "family unit," which the schools said will allow them to monitor and quarantine students efficiently if somebody was to contract COVID-19. Dining hall capacity will be cut in half to effectively socially distance.

The school will also provide face coverings and other essential PPE to students and staff. Face coverings will be mandatory while indoors and when there is more than one person in a given space.