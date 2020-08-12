Canisius College announces pause of hockey team activities due to positive COVID-19 case

BUFFALO, N.Y. — All team hockey activities are on hold at Canisius College after a member of the program's Tier 1 staff tested positive for COVID-19.
Tier 1 staff members include student-athletes, coaches, managers and selected support staff.
The result was detected during regular three times a week testing mandated by the NCAA.
The hockey program says it is following all institutional and Erie County COVID-19 protocols. The college, in partnership with the Health Department, says contact tracing is currently underway.
As a result of the current pause, the Griffs have postponed their home-and-home Atlantic Hockey Association weekend series against Mercyhurst set for December 10 in Buffalo and December 12 in Erie, PA. The teams say both games will be rescheduled for a later date.