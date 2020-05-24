Campgrounds, veterinarian practices reopening across New York State this week

Starting Monday, state campgrounds and RV parks will open in all regions of New York. Veterinarian practices will begin on Tuesday.

WANTAGH, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday morning that campgrounds and veterinarian practices will be able to reopen this week across New York State.

"We remind all New Yorkers to be smart in what they're doing," Cuomo said.

The governor added that veterinarian practices will begin on Tuesday, saying veterinary services are necessary.

As of Sunday afternoon, the total number of hospitalizations and intubations in New York State were down. However, the number of new cases increased slightly along with the number of daily deaths.

Cuomo said that 84 lives lost on Friday is still a tragedy, but the fact that the number of deaths is under 100 is good news. This is the first time this number has fallen below 100 since late March.

On Saturday, the number of deaths increased to 109.

As of Sunday morning there are currently 361,515 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State

"As we move forward with reopening, we have to keep one eye on the future and start talking about building back better, not just building to what we had before," Cuomo said. "There are new rules now, and we must learn from what we've been through so that we can be prepared when another inevitable public health emergency happens.