SLOAN, N.Y. — Camillo's Sloan Super Market announced Tuesday they will be closing the market until at least April 13 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

They issued a statement on their Facebook page:

To all our customers,

Due to the recent progression and future predictions of Covid-19 outbreak we have made the difficult decision to close Sloan Super Market until at least April 13th, with the possibility of extending closing past that based on the peak of the outbreak along with federal and state guidelines. After much analysis, we have decided this is the best decision for the safety of our customers and staff. As you already know our store is small and can be very busy at times. We realize this news is disappointing to our customers, but we also have 33 employees with families to consider which includes pregnant wives and small children at home. At this time we decided we could not put them at risk by staying open if there is any chance of compromising the health of our employees, customers and everyone’s families. Our staff will re-evaluate things closer to April 13th and make a decision going forward. Please understand these are unprecedented stressful times and ultimately this is the best decision for the safety of everyone. Please everyone stay safe and stay home.

We will get through this together! We love you all and look forward to seeing you and servicing you soon.

Dave & Gaeton Camillo

And your Sloan Market Family

RELATED: UB professor: grocery stores weren't ready for Covid-19 outbreak

RELATED: Buffalo Niagara Convention Center one step closer to being Covid-19 hospital

RELATED: Buffalo News announces staff layoffs and furloughs