Calls to reopen classrooms grow as teachers get vaccinated

Vaccinations for teachers in NYS are already underway

State leaders around the U.S. are increasingly pushing for schools to reopen this winter as teachers begin to gain access to the vaccine against the raging pandemic.

Ohio's governor is offering to give vaccinations to teachers at the start of February, provided their school systems agree to resume at least some in-person instruction by March 1.

And Arizona’s governor is warning schools that he expects students back in the classroom despite objections from top education officials and the highest COVID-19 diagnosis rate in the nation over the past week.

New York State opened vaccinations up to teachers last week.