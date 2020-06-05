BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Unites States is facing a meat shortage, after several meat plants shut down due to coronavirus concerns among workers.

Earlier this week, Wegmans and Tops announced they would only allow shoppers to buy a few packages of certain kinds of meat.

Tops officials say there are no limitations on how much deli meat you can buy though.

Over at Federal Meats, officials say they're instead putting weight limits on certain items. That's based on a store-by-store basis though.

"Sometimes there might be something a little short going at one location where it doesn't at another location," said Tom Benzin, supervisor of stores at Federal Meats.

He says at times, you may only be able to buy five pounds of a specific meat.

On things items such as Italian sausage, you may only be able to buy two. That's not because they're short on sausage. It's instead because it requires a longer time to make, which is harder to do with even busier lines right now.

Petru Lupas is also really busy right now over at the Broadway Market.

Manager Michelle Lupas Rozanski says there are no limitations on what shoppers can buy.

"But it goes from day-to-day. Our next shipment comes in on Thursday so we have semi-trucks coming in everyday," she said.

Lupas Rozanski adds there is no limit to how many people can come in the store but everyone is social distancing inside.

It's a different case at several Federal Meats locations.

Benzin says depending on the size of the store, some will allow 10 customers inside while others will only allow three inside.

