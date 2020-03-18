BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Tuesday, during the county's COVID-19 press conference, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz stated businesses had to cut their workforce in half under state guidelines. He later corrected himself, saying that the rule applies to occupancy for spaces.

“We’ve had a lot of questions, what businesses apply to the 50% rule?" Poloncarz said. "And the answer is all. It doesn’t matter if you’re General Motors or a nail salon. They all apply to the 50% rule. They all have to find a way to reduce their workforce by 50%, so we want people to understand – and business leaders – that just because you believe you prepare and build an essential product does not necessarily mean it, make it so. And you have to reduce your workforce by 50%.”

2 On Your Side's Michael Wooten reached out to Poloncarz to seek clarification on this statement, which would have caused drastic changes for a lot of businesses.

Under current state guidelines for occupancy during COVID-19, businesses and public spaces are supposed to reduce occupancy by half.

"Any place of business or public accommodation, and any gathering or event for which attendance is anticipated to be fewer than five hundred people, shall operate at no greater than fifty percent occupancy..." the governor's executive order said.

To put this into context, if you have a large office space with a legal occupancy of 500, but your workforce is under 250 people, you would still meet the state restrictions. The idea is to allow for enough space in businesses for social distancing to occur.

You can view the executive order Poloncarz referenced, by clicking here.

If you're a business owner or manager, OSHA has released information about preparing your business, which you can view here. The state also released a page for questions asked by businesses.

Some important things to remember, if you are concerned:

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

RELATED: 9 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Erie County, total now 20

RELATED: Buffalo Public Schools begins distributing meals, coursework to students

RELATED: March 17 primaries live updates: Biden wins Florida, Illinois; Trump secures GOP nomination