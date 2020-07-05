LOCKPORT, N.Y. — New York State’s PAUSE order due to the COVID-19 pandemic has most people spending more time at home, brushing up on old hobbies or picking up new ones.

Many Western New Yorker’s are dusting off their old sewing machines to make masks for front line health care workers, and it’s making a huge difference in the battle against coronavirus. It’s also helping local sewing stores stay afloat.

"When the order came through that all non-essential businesses had to close, it was kind of like getting punched in the stomach,” said Marie Walters, owner of Marie’s Sewing Center. “We just didn't know what to do.”

After 21 years in business, Walters had to rethink how she does everything. She was forced to temporarily close her store in Hamburg and lay off about ten employees. She was, however, able to figure out a way to continue serving customers out of her Lockport location, with contactless pickup and drop-off through a vestibule in the back of the store.

"As soon as that first week was over, everything just blew up,” Walters told Most Buffalo. Marie’s Sewing Center went from taking in 15 sewing machines per week for repairs to 15 per day. She’s even selling new sewing machines at the same rate.

Walters is doing her part to help during this crisis, donating several hundred yards of fabric to Community Sourced PPE in Olcott. After 50 days and help from almost 200 volunteers, the organization has stitched and delivered over 40,000 masks to healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic across Western New York.



"It's pretty exciting to know that there are so many volunteers and so many women that made thousands of masks to donate to this organization,” Walters said

Marie’s Sewing Center is offering lessons to customers on Zoom and creating videos to help customers learn new skills. They’re prepared to sell a lot of gift certificates, too, with Mother’s Day coming up.

“It's like having another child,” Walters said. “I mean, you feel really emotional, emotionally attached to the business. We can't wait to open the door back up again.”

