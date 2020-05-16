The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a nationwide health alert for doctors to help them better diagnose and treat Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome.

That illness impacting children is being linked to Covid-19. More than 100 cases have been reported in New York State.

And while none of them are from Western New York, there were some words of warning Friday from Erie County Health Commissioner and pediatrician, Dr. Gale Burstein.

"These kids have a prolonged fever, so a fever for five days or more, that's difficult to suppress. Many of the kids have G.I. symptoms like diarrhea and vomiting, and there's also a lot of skin changes, so many kids have bloodshot eyes or peeling skin, especially around their lips."

Dr. Burstein says if your kids' symptoms line up with this, call the pediatrician or head to the emergency room.

