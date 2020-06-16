Buffalo's Downtown Country Market kicks off another season Thursday

38th annual Market will operate on Main Street between Court and Church Streets on Thursdays from 10 AM - 2:30 PM through October 22.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A summertime staple is set to kick off its 38th anniversary year on Thursday.

The Downtown Country Market returns and will operate onThursdays from 10 AM - 2:30 PM through October 22.

Residents, workers and visitors will find an array of fruits, vegetables, plants and many other items available for purchase.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, vendors have been spaced to comply with social distancing guidelines. Both customers and vendors will need to be masked. There will also be hand washing stations and hand sanitizer available.