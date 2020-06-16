Buffalo's Downtown Country Market kicks off another season Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A summertime staple is set to kick off its 38th anniversary year on Thursday.
The Downtown Country Market returns and will operate onThursdays from 10 AM - 2:30 PM through October 22.
Residents, workers and visitors will find an array of fruits, vegetables, plants and many other items available for purchase.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, vendors have been spaced to comply with social distancing guidelines. Both customers and vendors will need to be masked. There will also be hand washing stations and hand sanitizer available.
The market is located on Main St. between Court and Church Streets.