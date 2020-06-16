x
Buffalo's Downtown Country Market kicks off another season Thursday

38th annual Market will operate on Main Street between Court and Church Streets on Thursdays from 10 AM - 2:30 PM through October 22.
The Downtown Country Market in Buffalo is now open Tuesdays and Thursday from 10am-2:30pm (rain or shine) .  It runs through October.  It is  located on Main Street between Court and Church Streets.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A summertime staple is set to kick off its 38th anniversary year on Thursday.

The Downtown Country Market returns and will operate onThursdays from 10 AM - 2:30 PM through October 22.

Residents, workers and visitors will find an array of fruits, vegetables, plants and many other items available for purchase. 

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, vendors have been spaced to comply with social distancing guidelines. Both customers and vendors will need to be masked. There will also be hand washing stations and hand sanitizer available. 

The market is located on Main St. between Court and Church Streets.