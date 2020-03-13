BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo's President and CEO Norah Fletchall sent a letter to the public informing them the zoo will be closed for two weeks over coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.

The Zoo will be closed from March 14-28.

This comes after the governor announced Thursday the banning of large gatherings of 500 people or more.

While there will be no visitors allowed in, staff will still be on hand to take care of the animals.

"Our first responsibility is to provide exceptional animal care 24 hours a day, seven days a week, every day of the year. A team of animal care and operational staff are on-site to take care of the animals and during this time we’ll be engaging in deep cleaning and other projects that will get us ready to reopen," says Fletchall.

The Buffalo Zoo Easter Bunny Breakfast, programs, and group visits are canceled until further notice. You're asked to check for an email from the Zoo for more information on rescheduling or refunds.

The Buffalo Zoo also answered some questions in regards to COVID-19 and animals.

Q: Are the animals at the Zoo safe? Can COVID-19 be transmitted to animals?

A: Experts say there have been no reports of animals getting the active COVID-19 virus from people. The Zoo already has strict practices in place to prevent the transmission of any disease-inducing viruses between humans and animals. If you’ve ever visited the Zoo, you know that we have high standards for cleanliness and disinfection and we will continue to keep these protocols in place. Finally, we continue to carefully monitor the situation and stay in touch with government agencies for information and guidance.

Q. Is it safe for me and my family or group to visit the Zoo?

A: The Zoo is temporarily closed. We strongly encourage you to follow the recommendations of the CDC. Experts say proper handwashing is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of illness.

Q. How can I find out more information about COVID-19 and the Buffalo Zoo?

A: Visit the website at buffalozoo.org for more information. To learn more about COVID-19 and what you can do to prevent the spread of illness visit cdc.gov.

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: Europe travel ban begins tonight; administration nears aid bill agreement

RELATED: Reports: President Trump to declare national emergency over coronavirus