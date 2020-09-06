Buffalo Zoo ready to reopen, but left waiting for Gov. Cuomo's go ahead

The Zoo is still incurring operating costs, but can't reopen until Governor Andrew Cuomo moves Western New York into phase four.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The animals and the staff at the Buffalo Zoo are lonely, they're still waiting on Governor Cuomo and the state to declare a move into phase four for their reopening.

That would come along with amusement parks and other attractions.

While they wait, zoo management says they're set to go with a detailed reopening plan submitted on May 14.

Buffalo Zoo President and CEO Norah Fletchall says: "We continue to advocate based on that robust plan that we feel we're ready to open. But our strategy right now is just to continue to prepare and continue to make sure that we have everything in place that we need to have in place. So that when we are allowed to reopen we can be ready to go."

That plan includes reduced capacity, temperature scans for guests and staff, everyone wear masks, social distancing, special cleaning units and one day closure each week for a deep cleaning.

As for admission Fletchall says: "We will be accepting guests through an on-line reservation system. Whether you're members or non-members, you'll be required to reserve in advance. But we'll be at 25 percent of our normal daily capacity."

Obviously summer is their busiest season and Fletchall says they get 80 percent of their revenue from ticket sales. So they've been really hurting as normal operating costs continue to mount "We need to be open. We are spending between 25 and 30,000 dollars every single day just to maintain the site and just to take care of our animals."

Fletchall would not give a projected date for a reopening because it is in the control of the state.