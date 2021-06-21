Buffalo Zoo latest to drop capacity restrictions

Guests can arrive anytime between 10 am and 4 pm but are still encouraged to reserve an online ticket in advance.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — You can now take the family to the Buffalo Zoo without having to make a reservation.

The zoo is the latest venue to drop capacity restrictions previously in place due to the pandemic.

Guests can now arrive anytime between 10 am and 4 pm. However, all guests, including Buffalo Zoo members, are still encouraged to reserve an online ticket.

Face coverings are still required for unvaccinated guests ages 2 and up in all indoor buildings and exhibits, and guests are advised to keep their masks with them at all times during their visit.

The zoo is also asking guests to use restrooms to wash their hands during their visit.