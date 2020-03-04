MADRID, Spain — A Buffalo woman currently working as an English teacher in Madrid has been watching the coronavirus pandemic unfold before her over the past few weeks.

Stephanie Roney is healthy and is currently living with two roommates. They decided to stay overseas instead of trying to return to the United States.

Spain is currently on lockdown, and according to Roney, will likely remain that way for at least another two weeks.

People are only allowed to leave their homes to get groceries or visit a pharmacy.

"There have been police monitoring the streets to make sure everybody is where they need to be," Roney said. "I actually went to the grocery story, sat on a bench to get a little sun for like thirty seconds and within those thirty seconds police drove by and told me I needed to go home."

Stephanie Roney

At stores, customers are allowed in one at a time and are given gloves or hand sanitizer before they shop. There are also signs and markings on the floor to remind people of social distancing.

She is still able to work because her school has turned to online instruction while traditional classes are on hold.

Roney said in the beginning there was a lot more panic and empty store shelves. She said streets are quiet, and people for the most part seem to be obeying the orders to stay at home.

As for the mood around the city, Roney said it's a mix of somber but also hopeful.

A new tradition has unfolded to give thanks to the healthcare workers who have been working around the clock.

Every night at 8 o'clock, the silence in the streets is broken up by clapping and cheering.

"Everyone goes out on their balconies and we applaud — pots and pans and everything. [Cheer for] all the doctors and healthcare workers that are currently fighting against Covid19. That's an important part of the day for me because it gives me a sense of community. We're all in this together," Roney said.

