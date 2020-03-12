Buffalo Water Authority reminds city residents of amnesty program

The program was announced earlier this year and interested residents must apply by December 31.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Recognizing that many are experiencing economic hardship due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, the Buffalo Water Authority is encouraging city residents to take advantage of its Water Amnesty Program.

The program waives any late fees or interest for those who've had their service turned off for non-payment. In order to be eligible for assistance, Buffalo residents must apply by December 31.

“Since the Water Amnesty Program was announced in June by Mayor Byron W. Brown, we have been able to restore water services for hundreds of residents. The pandemic has brought on additional financial hardships for many residents, and if we can ease the burden just a little bit, to continue providing affordable water services, we will. We hope those who have not yet applied do so by December 31, so we can assist anyone in need,” said Oluwole A. (OJ) McFoy, Board Chairman, Buffalo Water.

The amnesty program was implemented this year and will:

Forgive interest and penalties associated with account balance, forgive the meter fee, and forgive any charge related to a burst meter if applicable

Require the homeowner to sign up for a 12-month plan to repay the past due amount

Allow the installation of advanced reading technology meter

Enroll in automatic monthly billing so residents can continue to make timely payments and remain current on their bill

The Authority also encourages city residents to enroll in its Pathways to Affordable Water. The program helps residents access different levels of assistance to lower their water bills by 20 to 60 percent a year.

Qualifying residents participate in the amnesty program will be allowed to enroll in this as well.

You can get more information or enroll here. You can also call 716-847-1065 to get further assistance.