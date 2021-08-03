Buffalo Water Authority extends amnesty program through June 30

Move aimed at easing economic burden for city residents brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some good news for City of Buffalo residents who may be having a hard time paying the bills due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

The Buffalo Water Authority announced Monday it is extending its water amnesty program through June 30. The program waives any late fees or interest for those who've had their service turned off for non-payment. However, you must enroll in the program before that date to be eligible for assistance.

“Since the Water Amnesty Program was announced last year by Mayor Byron W. Brown, we have been able to restore water services for hundreds of residents," said Oluwole A. (OJ) McFoy, Board Chairman, Buffalo Water. "The pandemic has brought on additional financial hardships for many residents, and if we can ease the burden just a little bit, to continue providing affordable water services, we will. We hope those who have not yet applied do so by June 30, so we can assist anyone in need."

The program, which was put in place last year, will:

Forgive interest and penalties associated with account balance, forgive the meter fee, and forgive any charge related to a burst meter if applicable

Require the homeowner to sign up for a 12-month plan to repay the past due amount

Allow the installation of advanced reading technology meter

Enroll in automatic monthly billing so residents can continue to make timely payments and remain current on their bill