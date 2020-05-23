Buffalo to distribute $4.2M from CARES into housing initiatives

$1.6 million will go toward the rapid rehousing of almost 400 people, and nearly $1 million go toward programs to help people stay in their existing homes.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo has announced that it has been provided $4.2 million through the CARES act to address housing issues and homelessness in Buffalo during the pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the shortcomings in the social safety net, which left many of our most vulnerable residents open to exposure to the virus," Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said.

The funding will be distributed in a few ways, including through nonprofit organizations that provide emergency services and shelter for people experiencing homelessness, as well as through partners that will help rehouse people at risk for homelessness.

"This funding is an opportunity to begin closing those gaps and place residents on a long-term path to achieving a higher quality of life by either placing people in homes or helping those who have homes stay in them while also slowing community spread and protecting public health," Brown added.

This funding is part of the City of Buffalo's Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) plan.

Here is a breakdown of where the money will go:

$1.6 million will go toward the rapid rehousing of almost 400 people

Nearly $1 million will go into rental assistance programs to help people stay in their existing homes

About $700,000 will go into homeless shelters and nutritional needs programs

$100,000 will be set towards helping HIV positive people with their housing needs