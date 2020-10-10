Buffalo theaters adapting to survive during COVID-19 pandemic

'There have been so many times where theater has seemed down for the count but it has always, always comes back,' Alleyway Theatre managing director Robyn Horn said.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Broadway League announced all theaters in New York City will be shut down until at least June of 2021, extending the closure that was supposed to end at the end of the year.

This is not good news for local theaters who currently aren't allowed to hold in-person shows and still don't have Phase 4 reopening guidance from the state.

The Buffalo Theatre District during the COVID-19 pandemic has undeniably been different, especially for actors like Alexandria Watts.

"It was a little sad driving up. Usually on a Friday night you see people going to get dinner or getting ready to go to the theatre. It's just very quiet," she said.

Watts is Co-President of the Association of Regional Theatre Artists or ARTA, the union that represents dozens of performers in Western New York, most of whom haven't had an on-stage job since March.

"Obviously, like everyone, else I'm really sad that it has affected the theater so much," Watts said.

She estimates anywhere from 500 to 1,000 local creators have been impacted by the shutdown, including stagehands, actors, and directors.

"For a lot of us, it's just been hard because a lot of artists are struggling right now because the main source of income, the main source of stress relief, is gone," Watts said.

Watts added that many of her friends have picked up side jobs to survive and are now nannying or working at local restaurants. Some have chosen to go back to school.

As long as New York theaters remain closed for in-person shows and guidance is pending, artists likely won't be able to find new work. But that doesn't mean theaters aren't preparing for a number of possibilities.

"The expectations could be, you know, reduced capacity. It could be temperature checks. It could be spraying down seats after every show or, you know, limited viewing, limited seating," Watts said.

Alleyway Theatre managing director Robyn Horn told 2 On Your Side they're ready to consider every option.

While they have been holding steady she said and just renewed their lease on Main Street through 2048, their smaller theater, which is focused on new plays and new methods, has been able to adapt.

"This is about doing everything in a totally new way, and that is our mission. Lets go, lets see how we can create theatre in this moment," Horn said.

Alleyway Theatre's latest digital production "CURRENTS: 716' finished showing at the end of last month, and according to Horn, it was overall a success. The theatre sold tickets at varying prices to try and make the streaming show more accessible.

Tickets for their next venture a "Digital Festival" go on sale this coming Tuesday.

The Irish Classical Theatre has its own production "Sea Marks" starting October 16.

Executive Artistic Director Kate LoConti Alcocer told 2 On Your Side, "ICTC is busy and doing well during these "dark months."

Tickets for "Sea Marks" are now on sale. Patrons purchase a streaming link and will be able to view the play within a three hour period until November 1.

"There have been so many times where theatre has seemed down for the count but it has always, always come back, it always finds a way so I know that theatre is going to find a way even through this," Horn said.