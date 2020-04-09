Buffalo State warns students of penalties if they party ahead of holiday weekend

The college sent a memo from the Vice President of Student Affairs with the subject line: "Please Take Proper Precautions this Weekend." In the memo, the college warned what actions could be taken against any student who doesn't follow proper social distance guidelines:

"Looking ahead to this weekend, it is important to remember that the City of Buffalo, including police and inspectors, will continue to monitor near-and-off campus behavior. They are aware of the guidelines set by Buffalo State, and will notify us of any concerns or large gatherings that involve Buffalo State students. Any student who fails to adhere to critical public health and social distancing guidelines could be subject to interim suspension and referral to the Student Conduct and Community Standards Office. Resident students who violate protocols are also subject to removal from the residence halls, and any student who hosts an off-campus gathering could face a fine of up to $1,500 by the City of Buffalo."