BUFFALO, N.Y. — Seniors and others set to graduate from Buffalo State College and the University at Buffalo will not don their caps and gowns this May due to concerns of coronaviurs.

In a statement to the Bengal community, college President Katherine Conway-Turner said the difficult decision was made in an effort to protect everyone involved from the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Please be assured, if you are on track to complete your degree this spring, you will graduate and go on to do amazing things in this world", said Conway-Turner. "But unfortunately, we must postpone our celebration together until a later time".

Given the on-going crisis, she says it would be premature to discuss a future date and format, but will share with those affected when alternate plans can be finalized.

Read the complete text of President Conway-Turner's statement here.

The University at Buffalo announced Monday they will be rescheduling graduation as well.

The school's president, Satish K. Tripathi, issued this statement:

Out of concern for the health and safety of our campus community, the University at Buffalo’s May 2020 commencement ceremonies will not take place as scheduled. Plans to reschedule graduation celebrations are currently being developed. We will update our graduates and our entire campus community as soon as possible.

While we know this is disappointing news to UB’s Class of 2020 as well their families, friends and our university community, this is a necessary decision given the unprecedented circumstances we face. As we look forward to celebrating our 2020 graduates in a manner befitting their accomplishments, I thank you for your continued patience and understanding.