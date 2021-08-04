Buffalo State College to require masks indoors starting Monday, August 9

Face coverings will be required indoors on campus regardless of vaccination status.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo State College is the latest institution to update its mask policy to align with current guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Starting Monday, August 9, masks will be required indoors for all campus community members and visitors regardless of vaccination status. However, those who are unvaccinated will also be required to mask up in all outdoor campus settings.

Face masks will also be required for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated in all large outdoor group settings including 200 or more people.

Masks will not be required when faculty and staff are alone in personal offices, or when students are inside their residence hall rooms, or for those who are eating or drinking in a campus dining area.