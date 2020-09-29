Buffalo State alters spring 2021 schedule; cancels spring break

As previously planned, the end of the spring semester will be May 13.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — SUNY Buffalo State is already preparing for the spring 2021 semester by altering their schedule and making adjustments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a message sent to all students and staff from the Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Buffalo State said that the spring semester will begin on February 1, rather than January 25 as previously planned.

The college also said that spring break will be canceled so that students will not be traveling to and from campus as they have in prior breaks, which will help deter the virus’s spread.

Courses will be offered in much the same way as they are offered for the fall 2020 semester; a mix of in-person, hybrid, and online courses.

As previously planned, the end of the spring semester will be May 13.

You can read the full message from the Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Buffalo State here.