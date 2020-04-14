BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo School District did not issue breakfast and lunch meals to families Monday and on Friday, due to the Easter holiday break.
The district's breakfast and lunch schedule on Monday's, Wednesday's and Friday's will resume Wednesday at 11am and go to 1pm.
Because of the holiday, the district tells us extra food servings were given out last Wednesday.
Buffalo Schools have issued literally hundreds of thousands of meals to families through pickup and delivery during the pandemic.
Any child 18 years old and younger can get a meal free of charge.
Parents and guardians can pickup meals for other family members.
If you're doing pickup, the district asks that you bring a bag so that you can carryout your meals.
There is one small change from how the district has done things in the past, families who used to go School 76 will now go to Hutch Tech.
Here's a full list of which schools participate in the program:
D'Youville Porter Campus
Dr. Lydia T. Wright
Buffalo Elementary School of Tech
BUILD Academy
Dr. Antonia Pantoja School
Southside Academy
Hillery Park Academy
West Hertel Academy
Frank A. Sedita School
Harvey Austin
Bilingual Center School
Frederick Law Olmsted
MJD Futures Preparatory School
International Prep
Lovejoy Discovery School
Bennett High School
Charles Drew Science Magnet
South Park High School
Roosevelt Academy
Lafayette High School
North Park Academy
Riverside High School
Discovery School
Hutch Tech
Hamlin Park Elementary
East High School
Highgate Heights
West Buffalo Charter School