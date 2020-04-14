BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo School District did not issue breakfast and lunch meals to families Monday and on Friday, due to the Easter holiday break.

The district's breakfast and lunch schedule on Monday's, Wednesday's and Friday's will resume Wednesday at 11am and go to 1pm.

Because of the holiday, the district tells us extra food servings were given out last Wednesday.

Buffalo Schools have issued literally hundreds of thousands of meals to families through pickup and delivery during the pandemic.

Any child 18 years old and younger can get a meal free of charge.

Parents and guardians can pickup meals for other family members.

If you're doing pickup, the district asks that you bring a bag so that you can carryout your meals.

There is one small change from how the district has done things in the past, families who used to go School 76 will now go to Hutch Tech.

Here's a full list of which schools participate in the program:

D'Youville Porter Campus

Dr. Lydia T. Wright

Buffalo Elementary School of Tech

BUILD Academy

Dr. Antonia Pantoja School

Southside Academy

Hillery Park Academy

West Hertel Academy

Frank A. Sedita School

Harvey Austin

Bilingual Center School

Frederick Law Olmsted

MJD Futures Preparatory School

International Prep

Lovejoy Discovery School

Bennett High School

Charles Drew Science Magnet

South Park High School

Roosevelt Academy

Lafayette High School

North Park Academy

Riverside High School

Discovery School

Hutch Tech

Hamlin Park Elementary

East High School

Highgate Heights

West Buffalo Charter School