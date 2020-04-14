BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo School District did not issue breakfast and lunch meals to families Monday and on Friday, due to the Easter holiday break.

The district's breakfast and lunch schedule on Monday's, Wednesday's and Friday's will resume Wednesday at 11am and go to 1pm. 

Because of the holiday, the district tells us extra food servings were given out last Wednesday.

Buffalo Schools have issued literally hundreds of thousands of meals to families through pickup and delivery during the pandemic. 

Any child 18 years old and younger can get a meal free of charge.

Parents and guardians can pickup meals for other family members. 

If you're doing pickup, the district asks that you bring a bag so that you can carryout your meals.  

There is one small change from how the district has done things in the past, families who used to go School 76 will now go to Hutch Tech.

Here's a full list of which schools participate in the program:

D'Youville Porter Campus

Dr. Lydia T. Wright 

Buffalo Elementary School of Tech 

BUILD Academy 

Dr. Antonia Pantoja School

Southside Academy 

Hillery Park Academy 

West Hertel Academy 

Frank A. Sedita School

Harvey Austin 

Bilingual Center School 

Frederick Law Olmsted 

MJD Futures Preparatory School 

International Prep 

Lovejoy Discovery School 

Bennett High School 

Charles Drew Science Magnet 

South Park High School 

Roosevelt Academy 

Lafayette High School 

North Park Academy 

Riverside High School 

Discovery School 

Hutch Tech 

Hamlin Park Elementary 

East High School 

Highgate Heights 

West Buffalo Charter School 