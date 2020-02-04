BUFFALO, N.Y. — We got an idea of what's being considered for Buffalo Public Schools on Thursday, following a portion of a Board of Education meeting held online on Wednesday night.

Superintendent Kriner Cash says he doesn't want anyone's grades to suffer during the coronavirus pandemic, and he plans to only allow for students to increase their existing grades, not hurt them.

"And so I'm looking at pass-fail frankly," Cash said. "And I'm looking at you know, value and extra credit and all those kind of things so we can encourage our parents and encourage our kids as we go along this."

Cash says the message to teachers and students is to continue to work hard as they evaluate returning to school on a month-to-month basis.

RELATED: 'It's good to be home': Buffalo woman hospitalized with COVID-19 is now recovering

RELATED: Erie County coronavirus deaths climb to 19; total cases top 700

RELATED: Buffalo mayor: 24 firefighters, 17 police officers test positive for coronavirus (COVID-19)