BUFFALO, N.Y. — Friday, we found out two staff members and two students at Buffalo Public Schools are under quarantine after going to Italy over winter break.

At an afternoon press conference, Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash also talked about the possibility of having to close schools if people test positive for coronavirus.

While the district has enough cleaning supplies to last the rest of the school year, and the staff is cleaning the schools all of the time, this could mean closing individual schools for a few days or closing them regionally for up to six weeks.

"Right now, on a one or two case that's not confirmed, I might close a school for two or three days and do the hospital level cleaning and sanitization of that school and bring students back, and I could see that happening first then before we go to sort of a mass closure for six weeks. I just want to be clear about that. We'd probably start small bites on this if there are no confirmed cases," explained Dr. Cash.

Dr. Cash says there would also be plans to get food to students who rely on school for breakfast and lunch.

Also, he says the district has cancelled plans for field trips to the countries that are on the high alert list and trips out-of-state are postponed.