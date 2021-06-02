Salon owner: where's the data to support the restrictions?

Mitchell Morcelle says it's not just the restrictions he's frustrated by, but also the clients he has older than 65 who still can't get a vaccine appointment.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Salons were able to reopen again in December, after being forced to shut down for a second time.

However, not everyone agrees with the coronavirus restrictions that were put on salons and barber shops afterward. Right now salons and barber shops are at 50 capacity, and they must also test their staff at least every two weeks.

Salon owner Mitchell Morcelle says it's a huge issue when he's seen no data to back up the restrictions.

"There's no science that supports any of these restrictions. I mean, of course we have to be safe, of course we have to wear a mask, of course we have to sanitize each station between each client. We're already doing that kind of stuff," Morcelle said.

Morcelle owns Morcelle Salon in Williamsville. He says his business has been down 40 percent during the pandemic.

"I've been through every recession since 1982, and my business has grown every single year. We're not government proof, we're recession proof, but we're not government proof," Morcelle said.

He says being down that much, his employees are struggling to support their own families.

Aside from the restrictions, Morcelle adds the state needs to get it together when it comes to vaccine distribution.

He says he hears about the frustrations daily from his clients.

Some of his clients have told him they've gone all the way to Salamanca or even Syracuse for an appointment when they live in a suburb of Buffalo.

On top of that, Morcelle says he just doesn't understand why other groups are being added to the vaccine eligibility list when there's people over 65 who still can't get an appointment.

"It's a complete disaster. I have clients sitting in my chair who I'm directing to call their doctor, call their pharmacy. I've even offered to help people myself to try to get an appointment. I mean, use a list. Pick any list. How about people on Medicare? Everybody over 65 is on Medicare," Morcelle said.

Earlier this week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said people should call the state hotline if they're having trouble making appointments online.

A New York State Department of Health spokesperson said several call features were added including a callback option to help those having issues with the hotline as well.

2 On Your Side reached out to Gov. Cuomo's office on why more groups are being added to the eligibility list when there's still issues trying to get appointments for those 65 and older.