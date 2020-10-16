Sabres, BlueCross BlueShield to distribute 10,000 PPE kits to students and teachers

They will welcome back students and teachers by providing 10,000 PPE kits to schools. The kits include face coverings and hand sanitizer.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres and BlueCross and BlueShield will up to deliver PPE kits to Western New York Schools Monday.

They will welcome back students and teachers by providing 10,000 PPE kits to schools. The kits include face coverings and hand sanitizer.

The Sabres and BlueCross BlueShield are also providing signs to display throughout the schools with CDC guidelines for fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, including the importance of social distancing and hand washing.

“Safety is always our top priority, and we are deeply committed to doing what we can to make our area schools safe for students and teachers,” said Dan Misko, Pegula Sports & Entertainment’s Sr. Vice President of Business Development. “We’re proud to work together with our partners at BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York to fight the spread of COVID-19 and provide the supplies area teachers need to continue their extremely important work.”